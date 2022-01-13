Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Switzerland debate bilateral coop issues

    13 January 2022, 13:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the initiative of the Swiss side, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi had a telephone conversation with the Acting Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation Livia Leu Agosti.

    During the conversation, the Swiss diplomat expressed her deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of those killed during the riots in Kazakhstan. She also noted the confidence of the Swiss side in the speedy stabilization of the situation in the country, the Kazakh MFA's press service informs.

    Tileuberdi informed about the measures taken by the leadership of Kazakhstan to ensure the safety of the population and restore normal life.

    The sides also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation.

