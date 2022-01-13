Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan and Switzerland debate bilateral coop issues

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
13 January 2022, 13:49
Kazakhstan and Switzerland debate bilateral coop issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the initiative of the Swiss side, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi had a telephone conversation with the Acting Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation Livia Leu Agosti.

During the conversation, the Swiss diplomat expressed her deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of those killed during the riots in Kazakhstan. She also noted the confidence of the Swiss side in the speedy stabilization of the situation in the country, the Kazakh MFA's press service informs.

Tileuberdi informed about the measures taken by the leadership of Kazakhstan to ensure the safety of the population and restore normal life.

The sides also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs   Kazakhstan and Switzerland  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3