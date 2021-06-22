Kazakhstan and State of Sarawak discuss prospects for investment cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM As the businesses worldwide prepare to the economic rebound in the post-COVID period, the Malaysian State of Sarawak is exploring the Kazakhstan’s market.

While the Full Movement Control Order (FMCO) is on in Malaysia, a round table with the Embassy of Kazakhstan, the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan Datuk Awang Daud Awang Putera and the «Kazakh Invest» Agency as well as businesses from Sarawak was held online to discuss the partnership opportunities with Kazakhstan. The companies participated in the event represented such economic sectors as infrastructure, education, oil & gas, equipment manufacturing, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The Honorary Consul briefed on investment opportunities of Kazakhstan while the «Kazakh Invest» Agency elaborated on the structure of Kazakhstan economy, investment and business climate, as well as on the Government incentives and support mechanisms for investors.

Particular interest among the Sarawak businesses was attracted to the Astana International Financial Centre activities and prospects. The round table participants agree to plan a visit to Kazakhstan after the FMCO is lifted.



