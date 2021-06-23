Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and South Korea deepen cooperation in field of medicine

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
23 June 2021, 14:25
SEOUL. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Korea Bakyt Dyussenbayev visited the Seegene Medical Foundation headquarters and met with its President Chun Jong Kee.

The company is interested in expanding investments in Kazakhstan. In particular, it intends to open another hospital and a modern laboratory in Almaty in the near future.

The Seegene Medical Foundation is a biochemical, immunological, and molecular diagnostics company. It has the largest laboratory network in South Korea.

In 2019, the Seegene Medical Foundation invested in the opening of the SKCL laboratory at the Medical Partners Korea Qazaqstan clinic.

