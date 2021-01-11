Kazakhstan and Singapore hold political consultations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The foreign ministries of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Singapore have held the political consultations through videolink, Kazinform reports.

During the political consultations, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of further development of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, and cultural spheres.

The sides noted the importance of further strengthening of bilateral contacts across a broad range of issues.

Utmost attention was paid to the organization of the joint events at the highest and high levels in 2021 as well as interaction within the framework of international organizations and structures.



