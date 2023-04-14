Kazakhstan and Singapore debate opening direct flight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Singapore debate opening a direct flight, Kazinform reports.

As part of his trip to Singapore Deputy Prime Minister - Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev met with Changi Airport Group director general Lee Seow Hiang to discuss starting a new route connecting Kazakhstan and Singapore.

The Changi Airport is the main gateway of Singapore. It is the world's sixth and Asia’s second busiest airport.

As stated there, Kazakhstan made a progress in creating a favorable investment climate thanks to the reforms carried out.



