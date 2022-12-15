Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Seychelles to launch direct flights starting December 26

    15 December 2022, 17:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Air Seychelles is to conduct biweekly regular flights en route Almaty- Mahé starting from this December, Kazinform cites the official channel of the Civil Aviation Committee on Telegram.

    Earlierit was reported that a Kazakh delegation held talks with the aviation authorities of the Republic of Seychelles within the 41st session of the ICAO Assembly held on September 27-October 7, 2022, in Montreal, Canada, following which a memorandum of mutual understanding establishing a first-ever legal framework to carry out direct flights between the countries was signed.

    Following the work, Air Seychelles is to conduct regular flights en route Almaty- Mahé twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays on A320Neo aircraft starting from December 26 this year.

    The importance of direct air communication to further promote tourist cooperation between the countries was noted.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Transport Tourism Kazakhstan
