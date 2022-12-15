Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Seychelles to launch direct flights starting December 26

15 December 2022, 17:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Air Seychelles is to conduct biweekly regular flights en route Almaty- Mahé starting from this December, Kazinform cites the official channel of the Civil Aviation Committee on Telegram.

Earlierit was reported that a Kazakh delegation held talks with the aviation authorities of the Republic of Seychelles within the 41st session of the ICAO Assembly held on September 27-October 7, 2022, in Montreal, Canada, following which a memorandum of mutual understanding establishing a first-ever legal framework to carry out direct flights between the countries was signed.

Following the work, Air Seychelles is to conduct regular flights en route Almaty- Mahé twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays on A320Neo aircraft starting from December 26 this year.

The importance of direct air communication to further promote tourist cooperation between the countries was noted.


