Kazakhstan and Serbia hold political consultations

6 November 2022, 12:45

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The delegations of the foreign affairs ministries of Kazakhstan and Serbia held the regular round of political consultations. The parties discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda, confirming the intention to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Along with that, special attention was paid to issues of interaction in a multilateral format, as well as the international agenda, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The negotiations on behalf of the Kazakh delegation were conducted by the Director of the Department of Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Olzhas Suleimenov, on behalf of the Serbian delegation – the Director of the Department of Russia and Eurasia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Serbia Vladimir Yovichich.

The diplomats discussed in detail the plans to expand contacts between the two countries, including the exchange of visits, holding regular meetings of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council, as well as expanding bilateral legal framework.

At the same time, during the meeting, special emphasis was placed on the need to intensify trade and economic cooperation, taking into account the existing potential for increasing bilateral trade. Among the most promising areas of cooperation were the spheres of agriculture, tourism, energy and military-technical cooperation, as well as development of transport and logistics routes.

The results of the negotiations demonstrated that Astana and Belgrade are interested in intensifying cooperation and promoting mutual interests at the regional and global levels.

Serbia is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkan region. According to the results of 9 months of 2022, the trade turnover between two countries amounted to 52.9 million US dollars, which is 3.7 times higher than the same indicator last year. 36 enterprises with Serbian capital work in Kazakhstan.





