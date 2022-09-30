Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia increase flights more than 3-fold
30 September 2022, 11:51

Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia increase flights more than 3-fold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 41st session of the ICAO Assembly in Montreal the Kazakh delegation held talks with civil aviation authorities of Saudi Arabia, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry’s official website reads.

The session takes place between September 27 and October 7, 2022.

The Kazakh delegation is led by the civil aviation committee Talgat Lastayev.

During the talks the sides debated direct air service between the two nations highlighting its importance for further development of direct trade and economic, investment, cultural cooperation.

Following the talks, the parties signed a protocol to increase the number of regular passenger flights between the countries more than threefold from 4 to 14 flights a week. The sides also agreed to further develop air service between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.

Photo: Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry


