Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia agree to boost tourism cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov met with Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, the PM’s press service reports.

The parties debated issues concerning expansion of cooperation in the spheres such as tourism, culture and civil aviation.

The PM noted that for the past years Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia established friendly and constructive relations.

«Muslims from around the world are looking forward to an opportunity to perform a hajj. This year 4,000 Kazakhstanis gained such a right thanks to attention and efforts of Saudi Arabia,» the PM said.

He also thanked Saudi Arabia for an active participation in the VII Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held in Astana.

In his turn, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said that opening regular flights will give an additional impulse to strengthening bilateral ties and contribute to increase the number of tourists and pilgrims.





Photo: primeminister.kz











