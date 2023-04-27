Kazakhstan and S Korea debate consular coop issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Director of consular service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Baurzhan Akatayev and visiting director general for overseas Korean nationals and consular affairs of the Foreign Ministry of South Korea Kim Min-Chul held talks, Kazinform reports.

During the 7th round of consultations on consular issues, the sides highly appreciated the level of bilateral relations including consular-legal ties.

They also debated the protection of the rights and interests of citizens of both nations, pressing issues in the legal sector, as well as illegal labor migration of the nationals of Kazakhstan to South Korea.

Following the talks the parties agreed to hold the next meeting in Astana.