Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Russian experts debate bilateral relations agenda

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 November 2020, 10:07
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Russia and the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the Kazakh President co-organized an international roundtable themed The agenda of Kazakhstan –Russian relations in the focus of experts of both nations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing those gathered the Kazakh Ambassador to Russia, Yermek Kosherbayev, highlighted the achieved level of political trust between the countries that evidences huge potential.

Taking the floor director of the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research Zarema Shaukenova noted the growing dynamics of changes and unpredictability of the international agenda. She stressed that coronavirus pandemic, trade wars, price instability at energy markets, new conflicts are the objective reality the world faces today.

Those gathered exchanged views on pressing issues of bilateral and multilateral relations. Great attention was paid to security agenda ranging from conflicts in the post-Soviet space to collective security architecture issues in the context of the need of reforming the CSTO and SCO.

The event brought together influential experts from Russia and Kazakhstan who study sociopolitical processes in the post-Soviet and Euro-Atlantic space.


News
