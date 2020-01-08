Kazakhstan and Russia to set up expert group to explore River Ural

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Russia will set up an expert group to study hydrological regime of the River Ural, Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources said.

As part of his working visit to Russia, Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev debated opportunities to form a joint expert group to study the River Ural hydrological regime, develop a program for rehabilitating the basin ecosystem, and Caspian seal and saiga population preservation issues.

The Kazakh Minister called his Russian colleagues to concentrate efforts on the River Ural joint research and develop a package of measures for its further improvement.



