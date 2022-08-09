Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan and Russia to debate joint space projects at Baikonur
9 August 2022

Kazakhstan and Russia to debate joint space projects at Baikonur

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin arrived for a working visit at the Baikonur space centre, Kazinform reports.

The Minister is expected to meet with director general of Roscosmos state corporation Yuri Borisov to discuss joint cooperation issues between Kazakhstan and Russia at the Baikonur space complex. Besides the parties will debate the Baiterek space complex development project.

The Kazakh delegation is set watch the launch of Soyuz 2.1b from the Baikonur slated for today.

The Minister will also meet locals, gifted children from Baikonur, who arrived to watch the space launch.


