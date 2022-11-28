Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Russia see growth in trade

28 November 2022, 17:24
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The trade between Kazakhstan and Russia has grown,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum.

The Head of State revealed that last year the sales between the two nations hit a new record of almost USD 24.5 bln. For the past nine months, the turnover grew by 5%.

The President said the number of goods items rose from 640 to 1,050 as compared to the last year. Exports to Russia increased more than twofold. For example, exports from Aktobe region to Russia surged by 48% to Russia, and by 36% from Pavlodar region.


