    Kazakhstan and Russia negotiate mutual recognition of vaccination passports

    12 February 2022, 16:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh and Russian Healthcare Ministries matched algorithm of the mutual recognition of the vaccination passports, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    Earlier the sides considered conditions and procedure for recognition of vaccination documents, technical capabilities and data system work. Currently, the Ministries integrate data systems including those vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19.

    As the Kazakh Ministry said, there are no disagreement on a matter question of principle.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan and Russia
