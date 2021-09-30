Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan and Russia have similar environmental issues

    30 September 2021, 18:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to jointly solve ecological problems of Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazinform reports.

    «Today’s sitting is focused on cooperation in the sphere of ecology and green growth. As you know, Kazakhstan fulfilled a number of large international initiatives to improve ecological situation not only in Kazakhstan but also in the region,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told at today’s 17th Kazakhstan-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Forum.

    As the President stressed it is the closure of the world’s biggest nuclear testing ground, implementation of large-scale Aral Sea and Caspian Sea preservation programs.

    «Kazakhstan and Russia have similar ecological problems, such as the air, water, soil high pollution, radiation and industrial waste accumulation. Moreover, taking into consideration our neighborhood many problems are common for both countries,» the President said.

    «To solve these problems the governments signed seven agreements in the sphere of ecology, preservation of biodiversity, joint use and protection of trans-border facilities. Agreements are impleneted according to the plan, though ecological situation is getting worse. Its settlement requires activization of joint international efforts,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Environment Russia Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays