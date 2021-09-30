Kazakhstan and Russia have similar environmental issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to jointly solve ecological problems of Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazinform reports.

«Today’s sitting is focused on cooperation in the sphere of ecology and green growth. As you know, Kazakhstan fulfilled a number of large international initiatives to improve ecological situation not only in Kazakhstan but also in the region,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told at today’s 17th Kazakhstan-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Forum.

As the President stressed it is the closure of the world’s biggest nuclear testing ground, implementation of large-scale Aral Sea and Caspian Sea preservation programs.

«Kazakhstan and Russia have similar ecological problems, such as the air, water, soil high pollution, radiation and industrial waste accumulation. Moreover, taking into consideration our neighborhood many problems are common for both countries,» the President said.

«To solve these problems the governments signed seven agreements in the sphere of ecology, preservation of biodiversity, joint use and protection of trans-border facilities. Agreements are impleneted according to the plan, though ecological situation is getting worse. Its settlement requires activization of joint international efforts,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.



