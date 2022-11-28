Kazakhstan and Russia have great potential to step up trade, economic cooperation – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – While praising the level of mutual investment between Astana and Moscow at the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum on Monday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan said the countries have great untapped potential to step up bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh President, there is still room for growth especially in terms of industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Up to this point, Kazakhstan and Russia have implemented some 110 joint projects to the tune of $23 billion creating about 30,000 workplaces in that sector.

At the forum in Orenburg President Tokayev also stressed Kazakhstan is interested in stable trade and investment relations with its neighbor placing a special emphasis on construction of motorways, creation of logistic hubs and economic zones in border areas.

Earlier in his remarks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed that the bilateral trade had reached the record mark of $24.5 billion last year.



