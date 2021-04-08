Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan and Russia fulfilled joint project during COVID-19 pandemic

    8 April 2021, 16:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Russian FM Sergey Lavrov told about the prospects for mutual economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazinform reports.

    «Despite the pandemic outbreak the countries have realized a number of promising projects, including construction of the Kamaz plant in Kostanay, launch of chemical industry works in Zhambyl region, tyre works in Karaganda region,» Lavrov said following the meeting with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

    During the talks the parties also discussed promising directions for further cooperation.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    4 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    5 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024