Kazakhstan and Russia fulfilled joint project during COVID-19 pandemic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Russian FM Sergey Lavrov told about the prospects for mutual economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazinform reports.

«Despite the pandemic outbreak the countries have realized a number of promising projects, including construction of the Kamaz plant in Kostanay, launch of chemical industry works in Zhambyl region, tyre works in Karaganda region,» Lavrov said following the meeting with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

During the talks the parties also discussed promising directions for further cooperation.