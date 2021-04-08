Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan and Russia fulfilled joint project during COVID-19 pandemic

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 April 2021, 16:00
Kazakhstan and Russia fulfilled joint project during COVID-19 pandemic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Russian FM Sergey Lavrov told about the prospects for mutual economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazinform reports.

«Despite the pandemic outbreak the countries have realized a number of promising projects, including construction of the Kamaz plant in Kostanay, launch of chemical industry works in Zhambyl region, tyre works in Karaganda region,» Lavrov said following the meeting with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

During the talks the parties also discussed promising directions for further cooperation.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Russia  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands