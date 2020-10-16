Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan and Russia discuss military coop

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 October 2020, 19:20
Kazakhstan and Russia discuss military coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yerkembayev and visiting Defense Minister of Russia Sergei Shoigu at today’s meeting confirmed readiness for further development of strategic defense partnership and cooperation, the Kazakh Ministry’s press service informs.

They exchanged views on ensuring and maintaining regional security, debated the current state of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation, outlined the most pressing directions for near future. Notably, defense cooperation between the two states is characterized by high level pf cooperation in various spheres. Defense cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia is one of the key directions of multilayterla strategic cooperation of fraternal states.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Russia  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands