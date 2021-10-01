Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan and Russia debate trade and economic coop development

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 October 2021, 16:10
Kazakhstan and Russia debate trade and economic coop development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin met with Deputy Chairman of the Government of Russia Marat Khusnullin, primeminister.kz.reads.

The sides debated issues for further development of cooperation in trade and economic, industrial, transit and transport, construction industries and development of the agreements achieved at the high level at the 17th Kazakhstan-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Forum.

Great attention was paid to development of transport infrastructure, strengthening of transit potential of both countries and regional transport connections, including the Western Europe-Western China, North-South and other intra-EAEU routes.

As the PM noted, Russia is the key trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan. For January-July the sales made KZT 12.7 bln, that is 26.7% more against the same period of 2020.


Foreign policy    Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Economy   Russia    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region