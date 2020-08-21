Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Russia debate space cooperation issues

    21 August 2020, 16:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin met with director general of Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities Dmitri Rogozin, the PM’s press service informs.

    The sides debated the pressing issues of Kazakhstan-Russia space cooperation issues, including further development of the Baikonur Cosmodrome and cooperation in Earth's remote sensing. Special attention was paid to building the joint space rocket complex Baiterek – Nazarbayev’s Start and trilateral project jointly with the UAE on modernization of Gagarin’s Start (launch site).

    Acting Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Bagdat Musin attended the meeting.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Space
