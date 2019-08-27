Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan and Russia debate further cooperation at Baikonur

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 August 2019, 08:04
Kazakhstan and Russia debate further cooperation at Baikonur

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The 6th session of the Russia-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission for the Baikonur complex was held in Moscow.

Vice Premiers of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek and of Russia Yuri Borisov co-chaired the sitting on pressing issues concerning further cooperation at the Baikonur complex. The sides pointed out the project of the Baiterek space and rocket complex at Baikonur space center as the key aspect. They also confirmed mutual interest of the countries in widening further cooperation, the press service of the Aerospace Committee of the Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry says.

photo


Those attending discussed development of the Baikonur free economic zone purposed to attract investments and extra-budgetary funds to develop the city infrastructure, ensure social protection and improve people’s living standards. The city long-term development program is aimed at supporting and updating Baikonur engineering infrastructure and housing utilities, providing housing availability, building amenities infrastructure, boosting medical support and tourism.

photo


Following the sitting the sides signed the protocol to fulfill the agreements reached for further development and strengthening cooperation at Baikonur. The next meeting is scheduled to take place next April in Nur-Sultan.

Baikonur   Kazakhstan and Russia  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10