Kazakhstan and Russia continue searching for missing in WWII

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 September 2021, 16:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the Search Movement of Russia Elena Tsunayeva told an international conference underway how Kazakhstan and Russia cooperate in search for missing and those died during the World War II, Kazinform reports.

The conference is co-organized by the Atamnyn Amanaty public association and Search Movement of Russia. The event is aimed at preserving the memory of those who had safeguarded peace.

Search Movement of Russia was founded in 2013. It is the largest organization engaged in fieldwork and search in archives. It brings together over 45,000 members of all ages. For the past 8 years they buried some 180,000 soldiers, identified 25,000 names.

She believes that search movements of Kazakhstan and Russia are the very social forces to remind the young generation that the victory was common for all.

She noted that the Russian Defense Ministry built a database containing all archival records concerning losses of the Red Army during the WWII. Now it is declassified.

As stated there the conference is purposed to discuss what research has been done, define the joint directions and joint plans and share information. Besides, the sides plan to organize an expedition to one of the lost hospital burial sites in Kazakhstan.


History of Kazakhstan    Russia    WWII   Kazakhstan  
