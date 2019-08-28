Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan and Russia agreed to assemble MI helicopters in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 August 2019, 16:10
Kazakhstan and Russia agreed to assemble MI helicopters in Almaty

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Russia agreed to start assembling MI helicopters in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Roman Sklyar and Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov reached the agreement on the margins of the 14th MAKS 2019 air show in Zhukovsky, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia reports.

The sides focused on the progress of implementation of the joint documents signed on April 3 as part of the Kazakh President’s visit to Russia. They agreed to start the semi knocked down assembly of the MI helicopters for civilian use since 2020 at the Almaty aircraft repair plant.

The Ministers also debated a wide range of issues concerning the development of industrial cooperation and realization of bilateral projects.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Russia  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands