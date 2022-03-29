Kazakhstan and Rotterdam discuss new prospects for cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands Askar Zhumagaliyev met with Mayor of Rotterdam Ahmed Aboutaleb.

During the meeting, Ambassador Zhumagaliyev informed his interlocutor about Kazakhstan's position on the crisis in Ukraine, as well as President Tokayev's decision to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine and his readiness to act as a mediator, following his talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for the development of the Astana Square (Astanaplein) in Rotterdam, which was founded in 2015 after the official visit of Elbasy to the Netherlands in March 2014.

They noted the similarities between Almaty and Rotterdam on the issue of multiculturalism. In this context, they agreed to give a new impetus to cultural cooperation, and discussed the possibility of exchanging visits at the level of heads of cities to strengthen established ties.

For reference: The city of Rotterdam is the economic center of the Netherlands. The informal name of Rotterdam is «the gateway to Europe». The city is by right a strategically important logistic object, due to the fact that the key essential goods (energy, bulk cargoes, products, etc.), intended for European countries, pass through the Port infrastructure. The Port of Rotterdam generates around 6% of the Kingdom's GDP (50 billion euros).



