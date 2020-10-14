Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Romania discuss strengthening of  cultural coop

    14 October 2020, 22:19

    BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Nurbakh Rustemov met with Culture Minister of Romania Bogdan Gheorghiu to debate opportunities for further strengthening of cultural cooperation between the states, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

    The Ambassador told about the life and works of great Kazakh poet Abai, expressed gratitude for supporting the opening of the Abai bust on September 10 in the capital of Romania. The sides debated organization of concerts at the Embassy for further broadcasting online, and opportunities for translation and publishing of the collection of verses of Romanian poet Mihai Eminescu in Kazakhstan. The parties also expressed mutual interest in holding thematic museum exhibitions.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Culture Kazakhstan Abai 175 Years
