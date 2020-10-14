Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan and Romania discuss strengthening of  cultural coop

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 October 2020, 22:19
Kazakhstan and Romania discuss strengthening of  cultural coop

BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Nurbakh Rustemov met with Culture Minister of Romania Bogdan Gheorghiu to debate opportunities for further strengthening of cultural cooperation between the states, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

The Ambassador told about the life and works of great Kazakh poet Abai, expressed gratitude for supporting the opening of the Abai bust on September 10 in the capital of Romania. The sides debated organization of concerts at the Embassy for further broadcasting online, and opportunities for translation and publishing of the collection of verses of Romanian poet Mihai Eminescu in Kazakhstan. The parties also expressed mutual interest in holding thematic museum exhibitions.

photo


Foreign policy    Culture   Kazakhstan   Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava