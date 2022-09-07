Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Qatar to raise flight frequency

    7 September 2022, 12:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev met with president of the Civil Aviation Authority of Qatar Mohammed Faleh Al-Hajri and Qatar’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Abdelaziz bin Sultan Al-Rumaihi, the Telegram Channel of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reads.

    During the meeting, the sides debated bilateral cooperation issues in the sphere of civil aviation, including raising the frequency of flights and destinations between the two nations, training and enhancing the skills of the aircraft community, and attracting Qatari investments in Kazakhstan.

    As of today, Qatar Airways performs Doha-Almaty flights four times a week. The company plans to fly between Doha and Nur-Sultan next year.

    Besides, the parties discussed the forthcoming 41st session of the ICAO Assembly, scheduled for September 27-October 7.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

