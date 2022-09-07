Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Kazakhstan and Qatar to raise flight frequency

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 September 2022, 12:51
Kazakhstan and Qatar to raise flight frequency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev met with president of the Civil Aviation Authority of Qatar Mohammed Faleh Al-Hajri and Qatar’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Abdelaziz bin Sultan Al-Rumaihi, the Telegram Channel of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reads.

During the meeting, the sides debated bilateral cooperation issues in the sphere of civil aviation, including raising the frequency of flights and destinations between the two nations, training and enhancing the skills of the aircraft community, and attracting Qatari investments in Kazakhstan.

As of today, Qatar Airways performs Doha-Almaty flights four times a week. The company plans to fly between Doha and Nur-Sultan next year.

Besides, the parties discussed the forthcoming 41st session of the ICAO Assembly, scheduled for September 27-October 7.


Foreign policy    Transport   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3