Kazakhstan and Qatar sign 12 documents
12 October 2022, 12:48

Kazakhstan and Qatar sign 12 documents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of the visit of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Kazakhstan the countries signed 12 documents, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

The sides signed a protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Qatar on the exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and special passports.

The Kazakh Science and Education Ministry and the Qatari Education and Higher Education Ministry signed an agreement on cooperation on cooperation in the sphere of higher education and science research.

The Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry and Qatari Trade and Industry Ministry inked a memo of understanding in the sphere of trade.

The Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry and Qatar national tourism council signed a memo of mutual understating, and cooperation in the sphere of tourism and marketing.


Photo: t.me/bort_01


