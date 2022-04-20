Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Qatar discuss prospects of cooperation in labor and social protection

    20 April 2022, 19:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On April 18 this year, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Doha Arman Issagaliyev met with Qatar's Minister of Labor Dr. Ali bin Saeed Al-Marri to discuss ways to expand Kazakh-Qatari ties in this area, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    In particular, issues related to the working conditions of Kazakhstani citizens working in Qatar were raised. According to the Ministry's statistics, more than 700 citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan currently work in Qatar, mainly in the oil and gas sector, the hotel business and civil aviation.

    In addition, during the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat informed the Minister about the current situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the socio-economic and socio-political transformations being carried out in the country as part of the implementation of the President's Address.Tokayev's «New Kazakhstan: the path of renewal and revival», aimed at further development of society and improving the welfare of the people.

    The Qatari Minister highly appreciated the social reforms carried out in Kazakhstan and offered to establish direct contacts with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan for consultations, exchange of experience and cooperation on employment issues of citizens.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

