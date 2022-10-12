12 October 2022, 11:34

Kazakhstan and Qatar debate ways to boost coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani started the talks in extended attendance, Kazinform reports.

Addressing those present the Head of State expressed confidence that today’s visit of the Emir of Qatar will give a new impetus to further development of bilateral ties.

«We consider Kazakhstan as a highly reputed member of the international community and a country that plays an important role not only in the Middle East but also in the world. Qatar made a great contribution to strengthening public accord and peace in the region, mutual understating between civilizations and religions. We highly appreciate your initiatives to ensure stability and security,» the Head of State said.

As earlier reported, yesterday Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit, at the airport in Astana. On October 13 Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will take part in the VI CICA Summit.

Photo: t.me/bort_01