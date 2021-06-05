Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Kazakhstan and Poland to resume air service

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 June 2021, 13:30
Kazakhstan and Poland to resume air service

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Poland will resume air service starting from May 28, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Civial Aviation Committee reads.

LOT Polish Airlines will fly once a week to connect Warsaw and Nur-Sultan.The first flight will be operated on June 10. The flights will be performed on Mondays by B-737 aircrafts. All the flights will be operated in strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements. Further increase in flight frequency will depend on the epidemiological situation and decisions of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread.


Coronavirus   Transport   Tourism   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region