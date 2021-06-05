Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Poland to resume air service

    5 June 2021, 11:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Poland will resume air service starting from May 28, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Civial Aviation Committee reads.

    LOT Polish Airlines will fly once a week to connect Warsaw and Nur-Sultan since June 10. The flights will be performed on Mondays by B-737 aircrafts. All the flights will be operated in strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements. Further increase in flight frequency will depend on the epidemiological situation and decisions of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

