Kazakhstan and other OPEC+ members to cut oil production

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 April 2023, 09:02
Kazakhstan and other OPEC+ members to cut oil production

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and other OPEC+ participating countries plan to reduce their oil production starting from May 2023, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Energy Ministry's press service.

Kazakhstan will voluntarily cut its oil production by 78,000 barrels per day from May till the end of 2023 in coordination with other OPEC + countries. This reduction is a precautionary measure in addition to the oil production cut adopted at the 33rd OPEC + Ministerial Meeting as of October 5, 2022, it said in a statement.


