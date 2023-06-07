Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and OSCE stand for overcoming conflicts and restoring stability in region

    7 June 2023, 20:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid as part of her working visit to Kazakhstan and participation in the Astana International Forum, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The parties exchanged views on a broad agenda of international and regional security cooperation and discussed the efforts of Kazakhstan and the OSCE in resolving conflicts and restoring stability in the region through an inclusive dialogue.

    The OSCE Secretary General noted the relevance of the legacy of the Astana Declaration adopted at the 2010 OSCE Summit and emphasized «the indispensable role of Kazakhstan in the development of the Organization.»

    The Kazakh Minister stressed the importance of preserving the OSCE as a unique platform committed to the idea of a free, democratic, common and indivisible Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian Security Community.

    Schmid touched upon close cooperation on three dimensions of security, including politico-military and economic-environmental cooperation, as well as promotion of human rights and strengthening of democratic institutions.

    Minister Nurtleu commended the initiatives of the OSCE Secretary General aimed at strengthening the security and sustainable development of Central Asia, attaching great importance to deepening connectivity, water management and climate change.

    In conclusion, the interlocutors agreed to continue active cooperation and joint efforts to overcome conflicts, both in the Organization and across the OSCE area.

