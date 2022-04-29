Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan and Oman intend to enhance cooperation

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 April 2022, 19:16
Kazakhstan and Oman intend to enhance cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov met with Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Nur-Sultan Mohammed Al Bahrani to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat emphasized the establishment of close political cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Muscat in 30 years, and expressed gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman for the continuous support of our country’s international initiatives.

He stressed that bilateral relations enter a new stage and assured the Omani Ambassador of Kazakhstan's interest in further enhancement of cooperation with Oman, in particular, in trade, economy and investment.

In turn, Ambassador Al Bahrani highlighted Kazakhstan’s significant economic potential and expressed readiness to provide comprehensive support in these areas.

In this context, the parties aligned their positions on topical issues of the bilateral agenda on the eve of the planned joint events, both virtual and in-person, for 2022.


Economy   World News   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region