Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan and Oman celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

    22 April 2022, 15:20

    MUSCAT. KAZINFORM A roundtable, dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Oman, was held in Muscat.

    The event was attended by Khalifa bin Ali Al-Harthy, Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman, and representatives of the diplomatic corps, business circles and the Omani media.

    At the event, participants discussed the history of relations between Kazakhstan and Oman, including the Sultanate’s support in the early years of Kazakhstan's independence, and exchanged views on the potential of current and future bilateral relations, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    In his congratulatory speech, the Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations collaboration between our countries has been developing in the spirit of brotherhood and mutually beneficial cooperation. He wishes that the ties between the two countries would last forever, noting that the Omani Foreign Ministry supports the active development of bilateral relations, as evidenced by the recent introduction of a 14-day visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan.

    The event aroused great interest among the participants, who spoke warmly about the strong relations between the two countries.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    3 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea