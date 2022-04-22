Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Oman celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
22 April 2022, 15:20
MUSCAT. KAZINFORM A roundtable, dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Oman, was held in Muscat.

The event was attended by Khalifa bin Ali Al-Harthy, Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman, and representatives of the diplomatic corps, business circles and the Omani media.

At the event, participants discussed the history of relations between Kazakhstan and Oman, including the Sultanate’s support in the early years of Kazakhstan's independence, and exchanged views on the potential of current and future bilateral relations, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

In his congratulatory speech, the Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations collaboration between our countries has been developing in the spirit of brotherhood and mutually beneficial cooperation. He wishes that the ties between the two countries would last forever, noting that the Omani Foreign Ministry supports the active development of bilateral relations, as evidenced by the recent introduction of a 14-day visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan.

The event aroused great interest among the participants, who spoke warmly about the strong relations between the two countries.

