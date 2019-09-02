Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Norway to develop freight railroad service

    2 September 2019, 15:45

    NARVIK. KAZINFORM – According Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the nearest future the northern Norwegian port Narvik may become an important part of the Trans-Eurasian transit-transport corridor, Kazinform reports.

    Such possibility was discussed in the city of Narvik during a meeting between Yerkin Akhinzhanov, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Norway, governor of the city Rune Edvardsen and Rune Arnoy, CEO and Port Director of Narvik. Narvik port is connected with Switzerland which is in turn linked to Finland and onwards through Russia it is allied with Kazakhstan and China.

    Mr. Akhinzhanov noted that Narvik will become an important port of cargo receiption and shipping. He also stressed that Kazakhstan may increase grain crops export to the Nordic countries.

    The Narvik port management team expressed an intention to visit Kazakhstan to discuss logistic and transit transport cooperation.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU Ministry of Foreign Affairs
