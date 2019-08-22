Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and North Macedonia agree on cooperation in fight against crime

Almas Zheksenbekov
22 August 2019, 19:26
Kazakhstan and North Macedonia agree on cooperation in fight against crime

NUR-SULTAN - SKOPJE. KAZINFORM – Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov held a meeting with Minister of Justice of North Macedonia Renata Deskoska during his working visit to the country, Kazinform cites the Prosecutor General’s press service.

The sides discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in the fight against crime, as well as international security issues.

The meeting resulted in signing the following treaties: on extradition of persons, on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, and on the transfer of sentenced persons.

Nurdauletov pointed out that the conclusion of such agreements is illustrative of the European community’s confidence in the legal system of Kazakhstan, the presence of legal mechanisms that meet the internationally recognized standards for guaranteeing the protection of human rights and freedoms.

During the visit, the Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan also met with his Macedonian counterpart Ljubomir Joveski.

The heads of the prosecution offices of the two countries emphasized the importance of coordinated actions to prevent and combat transnational organized crime and mapped out further steps for interaction.

