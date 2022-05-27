Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Morocco mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
27 May 2022, 07:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On May 26 Kazakhstan and Morocco celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. On the occasion of the anniversary date the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Adil Tursunov, met with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mohammed Rashid Maaninou.

During the talks, the parties noted broad prospects for further bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Morocco in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain a high level of ties at various levels aimed at strengthening the partnership between Nur-Sultan and Rabat.


