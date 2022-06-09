Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Malaysia trade: restart in the post-pandemic era

    9 June 2022, 11:40

    PUTRAJAYA. KAZINFORM Ambassador Bulat Sugurbayev and Dato’ Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Senior Minister – Minister of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia, discussed boosting the trade and investments between Kazakhstan and Malaysia.

    Ambassador emphasized importance of the boost to be given by the two Governments to the bilateral economic partnership in the post-COVID era, as well as exploring new avenues of trade and investments, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in Malaysia reports.

    Sugurbayev briefed on the key developments in Kazakhstan as well as initiatives in the food security within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

    Senior Minister Azmin Ali noted the prospects of further development of the economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Malaysia, and emphasized the great potential in trade, IT and many others.

    They also discussed agenda of the Joint Trade and Economic Committee — the Government to Government cooperation platform launched in 1996, and agreed to hold the 4th meeting of the Committee this September in Nur-Sultan city.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

