Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Kazakhstan and Malaysia to expand cooperation in science and education

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 February 2021, 09:14
Kazakhstan and Malaysia to expand cooperation in science and education

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On February 15, 2021, with the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Malaysia, an online ceremony of signing a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of education and science was organized between the Utebayev Atyrau Oil and Gas University and one of the leading Malaysian universities in the oil and gas field «University Technology Petronas».

The event was attended by rector of the Utebayev Atyrau University of Oil and Gas Gulzada Shakulikova and Vice-Chancellor of «University Technology Petronas» Dr Mohamed Ibrahim, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Within the framework of the Memorandum, it is planned to develop cooperation in the field of education and research, students and teachers will have access to a scientific and technical base, laboratories and libraries of two universities, constant support for scientific initiatives will be provided, and various events will be held on a regular basis to exchange experience among scientists and teachers of two universities.

photo

It should be noted that within the framework of negotiations organized earlier by the Embassy and in accordance with the agreements reached between universities, 5 Atyrau Oil and Gas University students from December 30, 2020 are studying at the «University Technology Petronas» under the exchange program.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Atyrau region   Education    Science and research   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023