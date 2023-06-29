Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan and Luxemburg talk visa requirements facilitation

    29 June 2023, 15:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Affairs Minister Murat Nurtleu and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn debated visa requirements facilitation issues, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakh Minister said the countries have significant prospects for expanding cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries. The sides debated visa issues to create conditions to introduce freedom of movement for all nationals of both countries. The citizens of Luxembourg are eligible to visit Kazakhstan without a tourist or business visa. Since the Schengen agreement was signed in the territory of Luxembourg the Kazakh Minister asked Jean Asselborn to support visa requirements liberalization for Kazakhstanis at the official consultations. Minister Nurtleu also thanked his counterpart for supporting the intention to expand a political dialogue, trade and economic, cultural and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg. He also affirmed readiness to collaborate with Jean Asselborn and expressed confidence to exert joint efforts and bring bilateral relations to a brand new level.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President receives UN Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov
    Asia demonstrates economic prosperity, view
    Kazakhstan suggests building regional water and energy consortium
    Kazakhstan supports idea to turn Central Asia into transport and logistics hub - minister
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    3 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14