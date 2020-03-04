Kazakhstan and Lithuania vow to strengthen partnership

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM During the bilateral political consultations the representatives of the Kazakh and Lithuanian Foreign Ministries confirmed the readiness to develop political and mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation and maintain close ties in the international arena, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Margulan Baimukhan, Lithuanian delegation was headed by Dalius Čekuolis, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The parties debated a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation. In particular, those gathered discussed a suggestion on the joint development of the schedule of mutual visits. Special attention was paid to the widening of an inter-parliamentary dialogue between the countries, trade and economic cooperation.

Lithuania ranks among the ten large trading partners of Kazakhstan in the EU while Kazakhstan is 15th trading partner of Lithuania.

Following the talks the sides agreed on promoting cooperation between the foreign ministries within economic diplomacy.

Those present prioritized cooperation in the transit and transport sphere. In particular, they debated an opportunity to establish cooperation between the Aktau and Kuryk seaports of Kazakhstan and Klaipeda seaport, launching the direct air service between the two nations and prospects for a regular transcontinental flight en route Nur-Sultan-Vilnius-New York.