Kazakhstan and Lithuania plan to launch direct air service

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM A tourism working group of Kazakhstan and Lithuania held a meeting in Vilnius. The Kazakh delegation was led by Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, the Lithuanian group was headed by Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Vincas Jurgutis, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.

Those attending debated prospects for bilateral cooperation in the sphere of tourism. As stated there further strengthening joint tourism activities is the common goal of the two nations. Some 2.5 million tourists visited Lithuania in 2021 which is 16% as compared to 2020.

The Kazakh delegation said that the country’s inbound tourism keeps on recovering. In 2022 Kazakhstan welcomed over 4.7 million international tourists which is threefold more than the previous year.

Yerkinbayev said that the country’s unprecedented state support measures and digitalization contribute heavily to the growth in international arrivals. As of today, Kazakhstan launched the eQonaq integrated information system for tourist registration, tourist flow analysis, and migration control and a tourist Kazakhstan.travel web portal. It features news in 8 languages.

Following the sitting, the parties agreed to work at opening direct flights between the states, introduce a visa-free regime for Kazakhstanis and promote image materials about the tourist potential of the countries. Besides, the sides agreed to hold the Tourism Days of Lithuania at Shymbulak in Almaty and Days of Kazakhstan Tourism in Vilnius.

Photo: gov.kz